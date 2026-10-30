Nebula IT set for record-breaking year

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A Bristol-based IT business with national reach is on course to achieve a ‘record year’ for trading.

Nebula IT is headquartered in Chipping Sodbury and has been in business for 13 years and currently employs 19 people. Chris Pottrell is the founder and managing director of the business and says that the financial projections show that the company is on course for its best year.

Nebula’s financial year runs from December to December and, based on its current contracts alone, Nebula will end 7.9 per cent up on last year’s figures, with a turnover of £3m and a healthy profit.Nebula’s customers are SMEs and companies that operate in the charity and the MOD.It supports them with IT strategy, building cyber resilience, consultancy and implementing AI.

In September this year, Nebula hosted ‘Built To Last’, a one-day event focused on cyber resilience that was held at SS Great Britain and brought together over 100 business leaders and professionals.

Chris comments: “This is our third year of record growth, but it is not growth for growth’s sake. We have been careful in how we have achieved additional revenue to ensure it is best supporting our team and businesses. Cyber resilience and AI are two big growth areas, and we have built an infrastructure that means we are providing expertise that is making a tangible positive difference to our customers.”

Chris’s ambition is to build the UK’s leading independent cyber resilience and AI strategy partner for SMEs and charities – sectors that have been systematically underserved as the wider managed services market has consolidated around enterprise-scale providers.

His thesis is that the next five years will be defined by two converging shifts: the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, which from this year has brought thousands more managed service providers into national cyber regulation, and the AI transformation, which is creating both significant new productivity and significant new risk for every UK organisation.

Nebula holds NCSC Assured Service Provider status and IASME Cyber Assurance accreditation. It also received the Employer Innovation Award at the 2026 Pro Apprenticeships Awards, recognising its approach to developing future talent; and this month it received the 2026 Pax8 Beyond Partner Award in the EMEA Peak Performance – Operations category during Pax8’s Beyond EMEA 2026 conference in Copenhagen.