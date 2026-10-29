He Helped Engineer a $2 Billion Biotech Deal — Now Jared Kelly is Taking on a New Challenge

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In January 2024, Johnson & Johnson announced a deal to acquire Ambrx Biopharma for approximately $2 billion.

For a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing a specialised approach to cancer treatment, it was a remarkable outcome. But behind the headline was something entrepreneurs in almost any industry can appreciate: the difficult work of turning a promising idea into a business that attracts serious strategic interest.

Jared Kelly was part of that process.

As Ambrx’s head of legal and corporate strategy, Kelly played a central role in the transaction that brought the company into Johnson & Johnson’s oncology portfolio. He wasn’t Ambrx’s founder or chief executive. His contribution was helping navigate the corporate and strategic decisions surrounding a business whose scientific platform had become valuable to a global pharmaceutical company.

Today, Kelly is approaching another biotechnology challenge from a different position.

He’s now chief executive of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY), a San Diego-based clinical-stage company developing an investigational cancer immunotherapy called pelareorep.

The circumstances are different. So is the technology. But the larger business question is familiar: how does an emerging biotechnology company establish the scientific, clinical and strategic value needed to compete in an industry dominated by organisations with vastly greater resources?

The Value of an Idea Is Only the Beginning

Ambrx developed technology for antibody-drug conjugates, treatments designed to deliver potent cancer-fighting agents to targeted cells.

Its scientific platform attracted interest at a time when major pharmaceutical companies were investing heavily in more precise approaches to oncology.

Johnson & Johnson’s acquisition demonstrated how a specialised technology could become strategically attractive to a much larger organisation.

But scientific originality alone doesn’t complete a transaction of that scale.

Potential partners and acquirers also examine the quality of clinical evidence, intellectual property, manufacturing capabilities, regulatory prospects and whether a technology fits their long-term development priorities.

Those considerations matter well before a company begins discussing an acquisition.

For emerging businesses, the lesson is straightforward: a compelling idea may open the door, but building strategic value requires far more than having something innovative to sell.

A Different Scientific Challenge

At Oncolytics, Kelly is overseeing the development of pelareorep, an intravenously administered oncolytic virus being investigated in combination with established cancer therapies.

The science is unusual enough to capture attention.

Oncolytic viruses can infect susceptible cancer cells and stimulate immune activity. Researchers are investigating whether that process can help the immune system recognise tumours that have historically responded poorly to certain treatments.

Pelareorep’s intravenous delivery also distinguishes its development approach from viral therapies administered directly into accessible tumours.

The company is concentrating much of its clinical work on gastrointestinal cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic and anal cancer, while exploring whether immune activation can complement chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors.

That research fits into a broader industry context.

In August 2026, the FDA granted accelerated approval to Replimune’s TUDRIQEV in combination with nivolumab for certain patients with advanced melanoma. The approval established an important precedent for an oncolytic virus used alongside checkpoint inhibition, although it does not establish the effectiveness of other viral therapies.

For Oncolytics, the challenge is to generate the controlled clinical evidence needed to determine whether pelareorep can become part of that developing field.

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Biotech Model

Building a biotechnology company is unusually demanding.

A software business may be able to test a product, gather customer feedback and revise its offering within weeks. A cancer therapy can require years of laboratory research, clinical trials, regulatory discussions and manufacturing preparation before its commercial prospects become clear.

Capital must often be committed long before a company knows whether its product will reach the market.

That makes prioritisation essential.

At Oncolytics, the development strategy has increasingly concentrated on indications where clinical observations, scientific rationale and unmet medical need support further investigation.

The company’s REO 033 colorectal cancer programme, for example, is designed to generate randomised evidence in a patient population that has historically responded poorly to immunotherapy. Its anal cancer programme has also progressed through regulatory discussions concerning a potential pivotal study.

These programmes remain investigational. Their significance to the business story lies in how management is attempting to turn scientific hypotheses into increasingly defined clinical development plans.

For entrepreneurs, that is a familiar challenge in an unfamiliar industry.

Growth isn’t simply a matter of pursuing every available opportunity. It also requires deciding where limited resources can produce the most useful evidence, the strongest differentiation, and the clearest next step.

Partnerships Can Be a Strategy, Not an Exit

The Ambrx transaction naturally raises the subject of acquisitions, but it also offers a broader lesson in how emerging companies work with established industry leaders.

A smaller biotechnology business doesn’t necessarily need to recreate the manufacturing, clinical, and commercial infrastructure of a multinational pharmaceutical company.

Its contribution may come from developing a specialised technology that complements medicines or capabilities already in the market.

That possibility is particularly relevant in cancer immunotherapy.

Checkpoint inhibitors have transformed treatment for many patients, yet some tumours remain resistant. Companies investigating immune-priming technologies are exploring whether their approaches can help existing therapies reach more patients.

Potential relationships can take several forms: research collaborations, clinical partnerships, licensing agreements, co-development programmes or, in some cases, acquisitions.

The outcome depends on the science, the evidence and the strategic interests of the organisations involved.

For founders, the broader principle is that building a valuable business doesn’t always require replacing an established market leader. Sometimes it means solving a problem even the largest companies haven’t overcome.

Experience Doesn’t Eliminate Risk; It Changes the Questions

Kelly’s involvement in the Ambrx acquisition gives him firsthand experience of the factors that can make an emerging biotechnology company strategically attractive.

But the next chapter at Oncolytics will be determined by its own clinical results, regulatory progress and ability to execute its development plans.

A previous $2 billion transaction cannot guarantee another successful outcome. Nor can an interesting scientific platform substitute for the evidence required to bring a treatment to patients.

What experience can provide is a clearer understanding of the questions that matter.

Where is the science most differentiated? Which clinical studies will provide the strongest evidence? What capabilities should be developed internally, and where might collaboration accelerate progress?

Those are biotechnology questions, but they are also entrepreneurial ones.

The Ambrx story shows what can happen when specialised science becomes strategically valuable to a global industry leader. Oncolytics represents a new test of how scientific innovation, business judgement and long-term development planning can come together.

For entrepreneurs building companies in complex industries, that may be the more enduring lesson.

And if Kelly’s experience has demonstrated anything, it’s that the objective isn’t simply to create something interesting. It’s to build something whose value others can eventually recognise.