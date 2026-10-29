Women Shouldn’t Have to Lose Themselves to Win at Work

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Women have spent decades fighting to get a seat at the table. We now need to ask a harder question: What happens after they sit down? Too many women reach the promotion they worked for only to discover that staying successful requires another fight, this time against self-doubt, isolation, unclear expectations, and pressure to become someone they are not.

I know that fight because I have lived it. Before stepping into new roles, I sometimes lay awake wondering whether I was capable enough, only to discover that I was. That experience is familiar to many women. We can be qualified, experienced, and trusted, yet still feel that we must prove we are completely ready before putting ourselves forward.

Getting the promotion is only half the battle.

Once promoted, women are expected to establish authority, manage difficult relationships, make unpopular decisions, and deliver results. Somewhere along the way, many are given the impression that leadership means becoming harder, louder, or less human. I have never accepted that premise.

I have seen the value of building relationships, listening properly, bringing people with you, and creating genuine commitment to a shared goal. Those are leadership skills. A leader does not need to dominate a room to change what happens in it.

Yet women can be made to feel that authenticity is a liability. Show emotion and you risk being called too sensitive. Assert yourself and you can be labelled difficult. Speak firmly and you may be judged more harshly than someone displaying the same confidence. Eventually, the constant calculation becomes exhausting.

The consequences reach far beyond individual confidence. The 2025 Lovelace Report from WeAreTechWomen and Oliver Wyman found that 40,000 to 60,000 women leave the UK tech sector every year, creating an estimated economic loss of billions. More than 75% of women with 11–20 years of experience had waited more than three years for a promotion, while 90% wanted to lead but only 25% believed they could.

These figures come from technology, but the warning is much bigger. When talented women cannot see a fair route forward, or reach leadership only to find themselves unsupported, organisations waste precisely the experience they spent years developing.

That is why mentorship matters. Not corporate mentoring that exists on a spreadsheet, where an already-overloaded manager is handed another responsibility. Women need trusted people with whom they can discuss difficult decisions, career ambitions, workplace frustrations, and moments of doubt without fearing that a confidential conversation will become office gossip.

A good mentor does not tell you what to do. They help you see what you already know, challenge the assumptions holding you back, and give you the confidence to make your own decisions.

But mentorship alone cannot repair a broken system. Employers must make progression transparent. Women should know what is required for the next role, how performance will be judged, and what development they need to get there. Promotions should not depend on who happens to be noticed, liked, or already connected to senior leadership.

Representation matters, but numbers alone are not enough. Initiatives such as the 30% Club in the UK helped change the conversation around women in leadership. We cannot let 30% become a ceiling disguised as progress, as this may represent a single female board member. Statistics show female representation on boards increase a businesses profitability. A fairer split at board level would be in a business’s interest, so why stop at 30%. The real measure is whether women can enter leadership, influence decisions, develop others, and build long careers without paying an invisible price for being themselves.

We can create workplaces where women arrive at leadership with confidence, support, and room to lead authentically, and where businesses retain the experience, creativity, and ideas they desperately need. Or we can keep promoting women into environments that slowly drain their confidence until they stop speaking up, stop pushing for change, or leave altogether.

So employers need to act. Build clear career paths. Fund meaningful mentorship. Give women confidential spaces to work through difficult situations. Train managers to recognise different leadership styles rather than rewarding one narrow model of authority.

We should not congratulate ourselves simply because a woman finally gets the promotion. The real achievement is creating a workplace where she can succeed once she gets there without having to lose herself along the way.