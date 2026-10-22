Blackpool, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Wrexham shortlisted for UK City of Culture 2029 

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Blackpool, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Wrexham will compete for the title, with the winner to be announced in early 2027.

Four places are in the running to become the UK City of Culture 2029, following the announcement that Blackpool, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Wrexham have made the final shortlist. The winning place will receive a £10m prize fund to help deliver its cultural programme, while each of the four finalists is guaranteed at least £125,000 to develop its plans.

The title is an opportunity to put a place firmly on the map, attract investment and bring more cultural events and activities to local communities. It can also help create jobs, support local businesses and give residents a renewed sense of pride in where they live. The competition is part of the government’s wider effort to spread economic growth across the country, with greater power, funding and decision-making being devolved to local leaders alongside its Pride in Place programme.

Five places miss out as shortlist is revealed

The four finalists were selected by an expert advisory panel chaired by Sir Phil Redmond, following consideration of nine longlisted applications. Inverness-Highland, Ipswich, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Swindon were also in the running but have not made the shortlist. Each of the four remaining contenders was asked to show how culture could help change its area for the better, creating opportunities, supporting growth and bringing communities together. What happens next?

The four finalists will now develop their bids ahead of the final decision, which is expected in early 2027. For the eventual winner, the £10m prize will provide a significant opportunity to put its plans into action. But the benefits of the competition need not stop there. The bidding process itself gives all four places a chance to build partnerships, develop cultural projects and make the case for further investment.

The UK City of Culture title has the potential to bring national attention to a place and help it make the most of its cultural assets. For Blackpool, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Wrexham, the next stage is to show how that opportunity could translate into lasting benefits for the people who live and work there.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

“Every place has a story worth telling of its own unique history, identity and contribution. It has been amazing to see this year’s bidders for UK City of Culture showcase what makes their community claim such a special place in our national story. Great culture is everywhere, but the opportunity to showcase it, to put it on display and to show how it is woven into our national story is not.

That is the beauty of the UK City of Culture competition, it is an undiluted celebration of what makes our largest towns and cities so brilliant. Congratulations to Blackpool, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Wrexham on making the shortlist. They are proud of their incredible culture, and they are right to be. I wish them the best of luck for the final stage of the competition. For all those places that have not made the shortlist, your journey does not end here. Their energy, enthusiasm and cultural contribution is seen and valued and the bids you have created will open up opportunities for years to come.”

Previous winners Derry-Londonderry, Hull, Coventry and Bradford have shown the vast benefits of winning the prestigious title, which include attracting millions of pounds in additional investment to help boost regeneration, a year in the cultural spotlight with hundreds of events encouraging long-lasting participation in the arts, growth for local tourism and a lasting boost to community pride.

Last year Bradford led a showstopping cultural programme of over 6,500 events – over 80% of which were free – that resulted in capital investment for more than 30 local cultural organisations. Bradford’s year in the spotlight also led to increased opportunities for local people to get involved with events, with over 88,000 residents taking part in key projects throughout the year. 87% of Bradford 2025 audiences also agreed that the event made them feel proud of their local area.

There is also evidence that bidding to win UK City of Culture in its own right brings many benefits, including supporting a place to develop its cultural strategy and bring together key partners.