Budget puts tech ambition to the test

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New funding for artificial intelligence, incentives for founders and plans to transform public services signal the government’s ambition to make Britain a global technology leader. But industry figures warn that investment alone will not be enough: the real test will be whether the measures help businesses scale, improve public services and deliver measurable economic benefits.

The Budget includes additional funding for the Sovereign AI Fund, support for AI safety and security, and a new Data Centre Covenant intended to accelerate the development of strategically important infrastructure. It also sets out plans to use AI to improve productivity across the civil service and wider public services, as the government seeks to capture more of the technology’s economic benefits and strengthen the UK’s domestic capabilities. For technology investors, the announcements offer a welcome signal of intent. But questions remain over how effectively the measures will be implemented, whether businesses can access the support they need and how quickly AI can deliver tangible improvements to the wider economy.

Jonno Evans, partner at IQ Capital, said the Budget recognised the importance of entrepreneurship and innovation to Britain’s economic future. “By supporting founders, improving access to talent and unlocking investment, these reforms will help strengthen the UK’s position as a leading destination for building and scaling technology companies, creating skilled jobs and ensuring more of the economic value generated by British innovation stays in the UK,” he said. Among the measures welcomed by Evans are reforms to non-compete arrangements, which could make it easier for talented employees to move between companies and establish new ventures, alongside more generous employee share options and new tax incentives for founders.

The aim is to create conditions in which skilled workers can move more freely, founders can attract and retain talent, and successful businesses can reinvest in the next generation of companies. For a technology sector where access to specialist expertise and investment can determine whether a promising start-up becomes an international player, those changes could prove significant. Evans also highlighted the government’s plans for a British Data Centre Covenant, which sets out how strategically important data centres can receive greater support with energy connections in return for meeting requirements covering security, jobs, supply chains and benefits for local communities. The infrastructure question is becoming increasingly important as demand for the computing power needed to develop and run AI systems grows. Without sufficient domestic capacity and reliable energy connections, ambitions to expand Britain’s AI industry could be constrained by the practicalities of building and powering the necessary infrastructure. But investment in technology is only part of the challenge. Businesses must also be able to integrate AI into their operations safely, particularly where existing systems support essential national infrastructure.

Rob Robinson, chief executive of C86, welcomed the Budget’s additional investment in AI safety and security and its support for British sovereign AI capabilities, saying the measures could encourage investment, improve productivity and strengthen the UK’s competitive position. However, he cautioned against treating AI as an immediate solution to complex operational problems. “AI is not a plug-and-play solution, particularly for businesses supporting the UK’s critical national infrastructure, where new technologies must be carefully integrated without compromising the security and reliability of existing systems,” he said. The warning highlights a central challenge for organisations adopting AI: moving beyond pilot projects to systems that can be used reliably at scale. In sectors where disruption could affect essential services, the technology must work alongside existing infrastructure without introducing unacceptable security or operational risks. Robinson argued that closer collaboration between government, technology companies and entrepreneurs would be essential to turn the Budget’s commitments into meaningful progress.

The technology sector, he said, had a role to play in helping organisations move beyond initial trials and embed AI securely across their operations. Without that collaboration, he warned, the investment risked failing to deliver its full potential. The government is also looking to AI to improve the efficiency of its own operations, with civil service transformation and public-service productivity forming another strand of its plans.

Shilpa Kaluti, chief financial officer at Scrumconnect, welcomed the announcement of further investment in AI to support civil service transformation, including a £50m Civil Service AI transformation fund intended to accelerate deployment across government departments. The Budget also sets out plans to reduce departmental administration budgets by 20% in real terms by 2029-30 compared with 2025-26. The government expects those changes to deliver an additional £595m in savings in 2029-30 compared with previous plans, while the AI transformation fund will support the adoption of technology and the streamlining of administrative processes.

For Kaluti, the potential benefits are clear: AI could reduce the time public servants spend on repetitive tasks, accelerate applications and free up staff to focus on cases that require human judgement. “There’s significant potential to build on this, particularly where staff still spend valuable time processing applications manually or navigating disconnected systems,” she said. “Using AI to handle routine tasks could reduce costs, speed up services and free up staff to focus on complex cases requiring human support.” Yet the challenge is not simply to deploy new systems, but to demonstrate that they make a measurable difference to the public.

Kaluti said the real test would be whether the investment improved services for the millions of people who rely on them while also delivering savings for taxpayers. She pointed to early AI applications in government departments that have improved service delivery, outcomes and compliance work, arguing that there was scope to extend those gains where administrative processes remain slow or fragmented. The government has also announced a review of NHS productivity and AI, reflecting growing interest in how technology might improve services under pressure. But public-sector adoption brings its own demands: systems must be reliable, appropriate for the tasks they perform and capable of supporting staff rather than simply adding another layer of complexity. “For public services operating at scale, even small efficiency gains can generate substantial savings,” Kaluti said. “With the Government also announcing a review of NHS productivity and AI, the priority must be ensuring these ambitions translate into measurable results that improve productivity, deliver better services and provide greater value for taxpayers.”

Across all three perspectives, the message is consistent. The Budget has put money and policy behind the ambition to make Britain a stronger player in AI, from the start-ups developing new products to the public institutions seeking to use technology more effectively. But funding alone cannot guarantee success. Founders need the right conditions to build and scale companies, businesses need secure infrastructure and practical support to adopt new systems, and public services need evidence that AI can improve outcomes rather than simply promise efficiencies. Britain’s AI ambitions will ultimately be judged not by the scale of the announcements, but by what follows: companies that grow, technology that can be trusted, and public services that demonstrably work better for the people who depend on them.