Lessons From Sobriety: How Addiction Treatment Shaped Dr. Nathan Starke’s Return to Medicine

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Dr. Nathan Starke spent nearly two decades of his life becoming a urologist. His interest in surgery took hold at just 14 years old, when he spent a summer shadowing a pediatric neurosurgeon. From there, it was undergrad at Vanderbilt, medical school at Baylor College of Medicine, a urology residency at UT Southwestern, and an advanced andrology fellowship at the University of Virginia.

In 2017, he became the founding director of the Men’s Health Center at Houston Methodist. His days were filled with interesting surgeries, complex fertility cases, and, most importantly, the chance to fix problems men had often lived with quietly for years.

Still, a career spent chasing the next milestone had left him adrift. The habits that followed brought unhappiness and burnout, and eventually cost him that job.

In 2024, Dr. Starke stepped away from his surgical career on an extended sabbatical. He is frank about why. He needed treatment for addiction.

Getting sober meant asking for help and rebuilding his days around therapy, exercise and service. For most of 2025, Dr. Starke’s calendar looked nothing like a surgeon’s. His weeks were built around group and individual therapy, a daily workout, long walks with a rescue dog, and a few days in the surgery suite of a Houston animal shelter.

In 2026, he came back to medicine on his own terms. With his board certification reinstated by the American Board of Urology, he founded Starke Medical and returned to his longtime specialty with a brand-new perspective. What he learned in recovery is written into how he practices it today.

Build Principles Before You Reach the Finish Line

Dr. Starke spent years working toward the next stage of his medical career. College led to medical school, medical school to residency, and residency to fellowship and, eventually, his dream job. He says he hadn’t given much thought to what would matter to him once he’d reached those goals.

He has been candid about how physician burnout impacted his life. Surgery had started to feel monotonous, previously-enjoyable interactions with patients felt never-ending and rushed, and the goals he had spent his life chasing no longer satisfied him.

Recovery gave him the chance to develop the principles he had skipped. The first is a mindset of “honesty, openness, and willingness,” he says. “I took those straight from the 12-step rooms, and they sound simple, but they are not easy.”

His second guiding principle is service, which he defines as “putting other people’s needs ahead of my own.” “That comes from the recovery ethos, from my calling as a physician, and from what I’ve seen in my own life,” he says. “Living for others has given me a deeper sense of fulfillment than living for myself ever did.”

He doesn’t believe honesty and service can be pulled apart. “Honesty without service can turn into self-absorption, and service without honesty is a performance that eventually collapses,” he says. “When I’m truthful about who I am and what I can offer, I can serve people well. Serving people well keeps me honest, because they’re trusting me with something real.”

That’s why he doesn’t keep recovery and medicine in separate compartments. “The same principles that keep me sober make me a better doctor, son, brother, and uncle,” he says. “There’s no separate version of me for work.”

He says those principles also influence how he runs Starke Medical Group. “The whole model is built around putting the patient first, and recovery taught me what that really means,” Dr. Starke says. He is the practice’s only physician. There is no waiting room, no front desk and no handoffs to staff who don’t know a patient’s history.

“Patients have direct access to me at any time,” he says. “Visits aren’t cut short by a schedule, and follow-up calls are unlimited.”

Treat Addiction as an Illness, and Make Help Easy to Reach

Dr. Starke welcomes the growing recognition that people struggling with substance use may need medical treatment and ongoing support.

Recovery is also far more common than the old stigma implies. In the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, which pools federal data from 2022 through 2024, 72.8% of adults who had ever had a problem with drugs or alcohol considered themselves in recovery or recovered.

Dr. Starke’s own approach in the exam room has shifted, too. In 2019, years before he got sober, a patient mentioning drinking, substance use or mental health struggles got a very different response. “I mostly avoided those questions unless they tied directly to the clinical issue, like erectile dysfunction after heavy drinking,” he says.

“Now I come to it with real empathy. I’ll share, in general terms, that I’ve struggled with these things myself. Then I let the patient decide whether he wants to go further, open up more, or ask questions.” That bit of openness can change the whole conversation. “Often that small disclosure is what makes it safe for him to tell the truth,” he says.

His practice treats recovery as part of ordinary medical care. Starke Medical Group lists mental health resources and recovery support among its services, with referral connections and coordinated care for patients dealing with mental health, addiction and recovery-related concerns. “If a patient is struggling with something, I’ll help however I can, even when it falls outside a traditional urology visit,” Dr. Starke says.

The same approach runs through the rest of the practice, which is designed to take the hassle and embarrassment out of seeing a doctor at all. Plenty of men go years without a checkup, not because they don’t care about their health, but because the system makes it feel like more trouble than it’s worth.

Ask for Help, and Never Operate Alone

Dr. Starke knows that hesitation firsthand. “I didn’t ask, for two reasons,” he says. “My ego told me I could handle it, and like most physicians, I expected professional backlash rather than understanding. In the end it took an employer-requested drug test in October 2024 to get me into treatment.”

He is far from alone. In a 2017 Mayo Clinic survey of more than 5,800 doctors, nearly 40% said they would hesitate to seek professional mental health care out of concern for their medical license. Doctors who do get help tend to do well. A 2008 BMJ study that followed physicians treated through 16 state physician health programs found 78.7% licensed and working at the five-year mark.

His advice to colleagues is to act early. “What I’d tell a physician who sees himself here is to ask for help the moment you feel powerless over it,” he says. “Admitting that is especially hard for a surgeon, but that is the point where you should pick up the phone, not the point where someone catches you.”

Once he did ask, Dr. Starke leaned on others heavily. During his sabbatical, he attended group and individual therapy several times a week. He says the veterinarian at the shelter where he volunteered sometimes asked for his advice on difficult surgeries.

Starke Medical Group has one doctor, and it runs on a network. When a patient’s needs fall outside his scope, Dr. Starke says he sometimes reaches out to specialists he knows from his years in academic medicine to discuss referral options.

Dr. Starke says patients can contact him directly, and some of those conversations have stayed with him. “A former patient, an older man, was dealing with significant urinary problems,” he says. “Over several calls, I found him expert urologists in two different cities and booked him appointments with each.”

What lingers isn’t the logistics. “Looking back, what stays with me is gratitude that he still trusted me with his care, and real satisfaction in getting him the help he needed,” he says.

Listen More, Control Less

Recovery also taught Dr. Starke that he isn’t in control of everything around him, and that it’s OK not to be. A physician who has made peace with that can share decisions with the people he treats.

Dr. Starke says he now makes a greater effort to involve patients in decisions about their treatment. “With weight loss, for example, I lay out the options, the evidence, and the risks and benefits, then open it up so we can decide together how the patient wants to approach it.”

He takes the same humility into areas where the science is still catching up. “Peptides are another area where I’ve let go of being the one with all the answers, because the evidence there is thin,” he says. “I’m clear about what the science does and doesn’t show, and I’ll share my experience where it’s relevant. But I won’t tell a patient that X is the best treatment for Y with confidence the data doesn’t support.”

At Starke Medical Group, patients are encouraged to bring their own ideas, questions and research to appointments. Dr. Starke will research options on a patient’s behalf and build a treatment plan with them, including novel therapies under expert monitoring.

One of the tools he took from treatment has nothing to do with addiction, and almost anyone could start using it tomorrow. “Pause before reacting. And when someone is talking, actually listen to them instead of drafting your reply while they’re still speaking,” he says. “It sounds basic, but most of us, me included, spend conversations waiting for our turn. Learning to stay quiet and present has changed my relationships, my patient care, and how often I say things I regret.”

He says he tries to avoid unnecessary medical jargon when discussing treatment options with patients.

He has long held that the loudest voice in a room usually belongs to the most fearful person in it, and the quietest to the most powerful. He learned that from his father. “He once explained that when he really wants an audience’s attention, he doesn’t raise his voice; he lowers it,” Dr. Starke says. “I’ve modeled much of my own speaking style after his. I’ve also found it holds true in everyday conversation. Speaking quietly, thoughtfully, and deliberately conveys more confidence than volume ever does.”

Make Service the Point

During his sabbatical, Dr. Starke says volunteering at an animal shelter became something he looked forward to each week.

His first day there set the tone. A dog had come in with a diaphragmatic hernia, her intestines pushing into her chest and collapsing a lung, and the shelter was preparing to euthanize her. When the veterinarian heard a surgeon was in the building, Dr. Starke stepped in to offer guidance. He had repaired the same kind of hernia in people. The dog survived. He fostered her, fed her by hand, and eventually adopted her. Her name is Chicken.

If sobriety has taught him one thing above the rest, it’s how closely honesty, service and fulfillment are tied together. “Being honest about my own life and pointing that life toward serving others is the surest path to fulfillment I’ve found,” he says.

That lesson reaches well past the clinic. “At home, I’ve been open with my family about what I’ve struggled with. They’ve answered with the same honesty about their own lives, and we’re closer now than we’ve ever been,” he says. “I find myself looking out for them, especially my niece and nephew, before I look out for myself.”

Dr. Starke says he tries to carry that commitment into his practice, offering appointments at patients’ homes, at his office, or remotely by phone or video. He says enrolled patients can also contact him by phone, text, or email outside regular office hours.

A Work in Progress

Dr. Starke says the lessons he learned during recovery continue to influence how he approaches patient care. His view of addiction as an illness shows up in the recovery support he offers, and the help he leaned on while getting sober is mirrored in the specialist network behind his referrals.

He also connects the humility he developed during recovery with his efforts to involve patients in treatment decisions and remain accessible to them.

As he heads into his third year of sobriety, his priorities are clear. “A good third year is rooted in sobriety, which itself rests on my principles and my program of recovery,” he says. “Beyond that, I want to deepen my friendships and family relationships. I want to find a partner who shares my outlook and values. And I want to keep using my training and personal experience to help people who need it.”

He doesn’t expect to ever be finished. “Everyone is a work in progress. No one ever becomes a finished person with nothing left to work on,” he says. “If I’m lucky, I’ll be doing that work on myself for the rest of my life.”



This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.



This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional veterinary advice. If you are seeking advice, diagnosis, or treatment for your pet, please consult a veterinarian or qualified animal healthcare provider.